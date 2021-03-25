Science Central to hold virtual Afternoon Science program about food chains

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central has announced its next virtual Afternoon Science program which will give participants the opportunity to explore the topic of food chains.

Afternoon Science is a monthly program that gives students learning from home the chance to conduct a hands-on experiment with a take-home activity kit, plus view a demonstration related to the experiment, Science Central said.

The April program is scheduled to begin April 14. Participants will learn about food chains by digging into a owl pellet. Lab times, where participants can conduct their experiments with a Science Central educator in virtual attendance, will be held at the following times:

Ages 5 – 8 : 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Ages 9 – 12 : noon to 12:45 p.m.

Ages 13 – 16 : 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

The demonstration time for all ages: 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The cost to participate in the program is $10.

To register, visit Science Central’s website. The registration deadline is April 7 at 10 a.m. Activity kits will be available for pickup at Science Central starting April 9.

For more information, contact Science Central at 260-424-2400 or visit www.sciencecentral.org.