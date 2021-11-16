Science Central remodeling to make Demonstration Theater more accessible

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central’s Demonstration Theater will be undergoing a “major remodel that makes it more accessible to everyone.”

Through this project, the theater’s physical structure and supported technology will be enhanced. A section of moveable, bleacher-style seats will be installed in the front row. For individuals in wheelchairs, these seats will be able to push back and create space for those individuals to sit in alignment with the rest of the front row, which is not currently possible.

Portable seatbacks will be available for visitors to provide back support for those who need it, Science Central said. Steps will also be installed on one side of the theater as well as safety handrails on both sides.

Photo courtesy of Science Central

With the remodel, the theater’s microphone and speaker system is being redesigned. Acoustic tiles will be added to the ceiling, which will help keep the presenter’s voice focused within the theater. Science Central said Bluetooth attachments that can be used with modern hearing aids will be available for visitors’ use. They will help to amplify the presenter’s voice. In addition, a talk-to-text system will be installed to provide live captions during the presentations.

Science Central said this project is possible thanks to support from AWS Foundation and the American Electric Power Foundation, on behalf of Indiana Michigan Power. Mosaic Building Solutions will be carrying out the remodel, working off designs by Bona Vita Architecture.