FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central has received a grant from BAE Systems to help fund its general operations for 2021.

The grant will fund educational programming at Science Central on site, off site and virtually. The money will also help maintain over 200 exhibits, and modifications around the building to protect visitors from COVID-19.

Science Central says the grant will ultimately help visitors and those who enjoy their programs, engage with STEM topics in fun and meaningful ways.