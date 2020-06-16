Science Central prepares to reopen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Science Central is all about being a hands-on learning environment, which adds some challenges when it comes to reopening in the time of COVID-19.

Following guidelines from local, state, and national professionals Science Central has new procedures to keep visitors safe this summer. Some of the changes include signage directing flow, closing exhibits, and breaking up the day into a morning and afternoon time slot to allow time for deep cleaning.

“From 1 pm to 2 pm we are closing the building where we will be doing a disinfecting of all the exhibits and high touch areas,” says Kristen Pelfry, Exhibit and Facilities Director at Science Central, “During the time that we are open we will have a staff person dedicated to spending an hour each morning and afternoon, hitting every exhibit and high touch area and sanitizing it.

While there will be some exhibits closed, they will be increasing the number of demonstrations to continue their teaching of science.

“We are going to be doing more demonstrations throughout the day,” explains Science Central Executive Director, Martin Fisher, “Those will be more of our standard, physical science, natural science, and applied science programs.”

They will be limiting attendance to 50% of capacity. If you want to make sure to secure your spot you can purchase tickets in advance.

As for masks they are not required, but are highly encouraged as the staff of Science Central welcomes visitors back starting Wednesday.

“All of us…staff, board, our volunteers, are very excited to have our visitors come back in,” says Fisher, “That’s part of our mission, we want to be able to teach our community, our region, about science and science education.”

Science Central will re-evaluate its operations in relation to Indiana’s Stage 5 recommendations for July onward and make changes as necessary.