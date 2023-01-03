Science Central is a regional resource that provides inspiring and fun hands-on science education for all people of all ages.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In a few weeks, Science Central will debut a temporary exhibition that explores the creative mind of polymath Leonardo da Vinci.

The exhibit, “Leonardo da Vinci: Artist and Engineer,” will debut Jan. 21 and will allow patrons to learn about da Vinci’s engineering drawings and innovations that showcase his depth of creativity and engineering expertise, according to Science Central.

The developers, Tactile Images, also designed the exhibition in a way that will serve blind, disabled and sighted visitors.

Admission to the exhibition is included with general admission, and the exhibition will be on display until May 28.