Science Central Planetarium hits delay in funding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Science Central executive director Martin Fisher has been raising money for the region's "only public planetarium." Part of the plan is to procure $500,000 from Fort Wayne's Legacy Fund. Tuesday night was when the City Council had to make its decision. It decided to delay the vote.

After Fisher finished his presentation on the project, council members voiced their support, but Councilman Paul Ensley urged caution. He made a motion to table the vote until the council can get a better look at the status of the Legacy Fund. He said changes in management for the Electric Works project may keep the fund below the $30 million threshold at which the council tries to keep it.

Councilman Glynn Hines did not see a problem.

"It's $500,000," Hines said. "It's not a million. The funds are in the corpus. GE Works may or may not. It doesn't matter. It's only, to me, 500,000."

Yet, the council voted to table the discussion until at least May 28 after it meets with Electric Works about its funding.

The move was not in Martin Fisher's plans, but after the meeting he said he is ready for the next discussion.

"I look forward to when the council will contact me again to be able to give them an update because at that time, they'll have an update on some of the finances," Fisher said.

Fisher said he has already gathered more than one million dollars for the planetarium, but he needs more than two million for the project to go according to plan. He said it will not be possible to get the project off the ground without help from the Legacy Fund.