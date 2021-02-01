Science Central offering virtual Spring Break Mystery Camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central is offering a chance for children to become detectives and solve a mind-bending case at Science Central’s Spring Break Mystery Camp.

The virtual camp is scheduled for April 5 through 9. Campers will receive Science2Go Discovery Kits containing five days of activities.

“The camp’s mystery centers on the disappearance of Science Central’s chinchilla, Marie. Did she escape? Was she taken? Campers will analyze evidence, examine photographs, and learn about chinchilla behavior to crack the case,” Science Central said.

Science Central educators will stream a demonstration each day of the camp. Educators will also keep “detective office hours” throughout the week where they will be available to take questions from campers.

Science Central’s Spring Break Mystery Camp is recommended for ages 5 through 11. The cost is $75, which is discounted to $65 for Science Central’s Deluxe-level members. The deadline to register is March 21. Discovery Kits will be available for pickup at Science Central starting March 26.

For more information, contact Science Central at 260-424-2400 or visit www.sciencecentral.org.