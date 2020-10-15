Science Central names designer for new planetarium

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central has selected an area company for the design of its new planetarium.

The Design Collaborative will take on the project. Once the design is complete, construction will begin

“We look forward to working on the new planetarium. Design Collaborative has worked on other projects in the past, such as a re-design of Science Central’s gift shop, a new universal design/handicapped accessible restroom, and another capital project called Science On a Sphere,” said Pat Pasterick, CEO of Deigns Collaborative. “Design Collaborative has enjoyed a very good working relationship with Science Central, and I am pleased at the opportunity to continue this relationship with this important new project.”

The planetarium is Science Central’s largest capital campaign since opening in 1995. The 1,500 square foot project will be the only public planetarium in the region, the press release said.

The project combines a legacy optical-mechanical starball from the University of Saint Francis with modern, state-of-the-art digital fulldome equipment, the release said.

