Science Central kicks off new program: ‘Today’s Observers, Tomorrow’s Scientists’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A program aimed at getting even more children interested in the world around them has kicked off at Science Central.

The program is called Today’s Observers, Tomorrow’s Scientists (TOTS) and features science explorations, math stations and literacy centers.

TOTS presented by College Choice 5-29 is the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of every month and will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Capacity will be limited to allow for social distancing and all attendees will be required to wear masks, Science Central said.

The cost to attend is $15, which is discounted to $12 for Deluxe-level Science Central members. To purchase admission, visit Science Central’s website.