Science Central is preparing a time capsule, and you can add to it

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Science Central is celebrating its 25th anniversary by creating a time capsule, and it is inviting the public to help fill it.

The time capsule is scheduled be installed on Oct. 25 during a public event, according to Science Central’s press release. It will be reopened 25 years later, in 2045.

The public will have the opportunity to purchase a limited number of envelopes to include their own items for $25, as one third of the capsule will contain those items.

“With our time capsule project, we’re providing an opportunity for our visitors, members, volunteers, board and employees to place personal mementos in storage until 2045,” says Science Central Executive Director, Martin Fisher.

The release said the remaining two thirds of the capsule will be filled with items from Science Central, such as science experiments from its education department, a list of current staff and Board of Directors, photographs, music and other current cultural media, a prediction of technological advances in the future, and a letter from Executive Director Martin Fisher.

The envelopes for the time capsule can be purchased at Science Central’s admissions desk. Admission into the museum is not required to purchase an envelope.

“It’s exciting to know that Science Central has been serving our region with fun, hands-on science activities over the last quarter century.,” Fischer said. “And it’s exciting to know we have a fun way to commemorate our current stories, interests, and thoughts for the next quarter century.”

To learn more about the 25th Anniversary Time Capsule, specific requirements on what can or cannot be enclosed in the envelopes, and how you can be involved contact Science Central at (260) 424-2400 or visit its website.