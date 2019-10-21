Science Central hosts free ‘Write a Will’ event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Science Central is inviting Fort Wayne to a free ‘Write a Will’ event.

A 2019 survey shows that most people believe having a will is important, but only 43 percent of U.S. adults currently have a will or living trust. More than that, only 20 percent of 18- to 34-year-olds have an estate plan in place.

What’s the top reason for those who do not? 60 percent say they “just haven’t gotten around to it.”

At Science Central’s free event, volunteers will be available to help create a will and answer legal questions at the event. Science Central says the only requirement is to designate in each will a charitable gift of any size to any nonprofit organization.

For more information or to register for the event, contact June Harkness at (260) 424-2400 ext. 412 or email jharkness@sciencecentral.org.