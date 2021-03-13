Science Central hosts 26th annual Doctor’s Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central will give kids the opportunity to explore the world of healthcare and medicine at its 26th annual Doctor’s Day on Saturday.

“Health is impacting everything that we do every day and it’s been impacting us for a year,” said Amy Alexander, Science Central’s education director. “By educating people, we hope that they can understand how their bodies work so that they’re able to make better choices to keep themselves and others around them.”

The event will feature special dissections and health demonstrations.

“Looking at kidneys, doing a special demonstration to explain to visitors about the importance of their kidneys and how to keep your hearts healthy,” said Alexander.

The event’s sponsors, Fort Wayne Medical Society and Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance, have covered the cost of admission for 200 visitors.

According to Alexander, those tickets have sold out already, but anyone who wants to attend Science Central Saturday afternoon can do so from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. for $10.



Science Central will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.