Science Central hosts 22nd annual Egg Drop

Eggs were dropped 25 feet inside Science Central, housed in contraptions designed to protect them. According to Fischer, there were about 40 participants.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central hosted its 22nd annual Egg Drop, as part of the Three Rivers Festival on Sunday.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to partner with many of the other events that are going on, practically in our backyard, since we’re on the edge of downtown,” said Martin Fischer, Science Central’s executive director.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for people to do a little bit of experimenting with different contraptions that they make to try to keep eggs safe from the fall,” said Fischer. “What I really liked out because it’s so cool. I’ve seen many of the same families coming back year after year, watching the kids get bigger and bigger and bigger.”







The drop was held inside for the first time in its history because of the weather.

At the end of the event, prizes were awarded in several categories: Most Creative, Most Scientific, Most Devastating Crash, and Most Devastating Crash to Survive.

The official Egg Drop rules can be found on Science Central`s website.