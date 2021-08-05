Science Central hosting free back-to-school immunizations event Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Managed Health Services (MHS) and Super Shot are teaming up to provide a free back-to-school immunization event at Science Central on Friday.

Student immunizations and COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Everyone who attends the event will receive free admission to Science Central during the event.

Back-to-school immunizations will be available for ages five and up, MHS said. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available for adults and children ages 12 and up.

To pre-register for the event, call 260-424-SHOT (7468). Walk-in appointments are also available.