Science Central hosting attorney for free ‘Write a Will’ event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central is hosting a free event to allow anyone in the community the opportunity to draft a will with an attorney.

The event will take place Oct. 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. wiht Michael Licari, an attorney with Bonahoom & Bobilya, LLC.

In order to receive this service for free, the only requirement is that attendees designate a gift of any size to any nonprofit in their will at the event, Science Central said. Anyone who designates their gift to Science Central will become members of the Supernova Society.

In-person and virtual appointments are available. To schedule an appointment, contact June Harkness, Science Central’s Development Director, at 260-424-2400 ext. 412 or jharkness@sciencecentral.org.