Science Central holding Special Abilities Day Nov. 9

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central’s next Special Abilities Days session is scheduled for Nov. 9 and is titled: “Listen to Your Veggies.”

Special Abilities Days are free with pre-registration for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, along with their caretakers, Science Central said.

During “Listen to Your Veggies,” attendees will be able to watch demonstrations and participate in hands-on table top activities. In addition, attendees will be able to explore Science Central. For Special Abilities Days, modifications are made to exhibits and programs:

Lower ambient sound levels

Increased light in areas that are usually dark

Access to listening devices

Less-crowded environment

Extra staff on hand

Additional demonstrations with extra tactile stimulation

Access to a private changing table

Access to a sensory room

Face shields (limited quantities)

Pre-registration tickets are the only tickets available for Special Abilities Days and can be claimed on Science Central’s website.