Science Central holding Special Abilities Day Nov. 9

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central’s next Special Abilities Days session is scheduled for Nov. 9 and is titled: “Listen to Your Veggies.”
Special Abilities Days are free with pre-registration for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, along with their caretakers, Science Central said.
During “Listen to Your Veggies,” attendees will be able to watch demonstrations and participate in hands-on table top activities. In addition, attendees will be able to explore Science Central. For Special Abilities Days, modifications are made to exhibits and programs:
- Lower ambient sound levels
- Increased light in areas that are usually dark
- Access to listening devices
- Less-crowded environment
- Extra staff on hand
- Additional demonstrations with extra tactile stimulation
- Access to a private changing table
- Access to a sensory room
- Face shields (limited quantities)
Pre-registration tickets are the only tickets available for Special Abilities Days and can be claimed on Science Central’s website.