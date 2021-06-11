Science Central holding 22nd annual Egg Drop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central has announced that its 22nd annual Egg Drop, presented by Design Collaborative, is scheduled for July 11 at Science Central.

Held as part of the Three Rivers Festival, Science Central said the event will see eggs flung from Science Central’s roof that are housed in contraptions designed to protect them.

Prizes will be awarded in several categories:

A grand prize will be handed out in each age group to the contestant whose contraption successfully protected their egg. In case of a tie, the contestant with the lightest-weight contraption will be named the winner.

Most Creative

Most Scientific

Most Devastating Crash

Most Devastating Crash to Survive

Pre-registration for Egg Drop is open through July 10 on Science Central’s website. There is no fee to participate in the event, which is open to all ages. Registration the day of the event will begin at 12:30 p.m., with the event starting at 1 p.m.

The official Egg Drop rules, which contain parameters that all submissions must adhere to, can be found on Science Central’s website.