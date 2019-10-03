Science Central cleared to launch Space Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Science Central is ready to launch its 2019 Space Day.

The special event held at the downtown science center will take place Saturday, October 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Apollo 11 exhibition, provided by the Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science, will allow students to dive deeper into the space race at 10:30 a.m. and noon with Purdue Fort Wayne history professor David Schuster.

A virtual reality experience provided by Spectrum VR will take you into the spacecraft on a ride-along with the crew of the Apollo 11 for $10.

Science Central’s Solar Scope will allow visitors to view the Sun up close and safely, as well as allow visitors to build their own sundials.

Tickets are $9.00 per person, and members get in free.

