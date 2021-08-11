Science Central awarded $2.5K grant to cover cost of outreach programs for schools

Pictured are (from left) Aaron Gregory and Rebecca Ervin, both Science Central; Larry Mayers, Fort Wayne regional president, and Sean Braden, banking center manager, both 1st Source Bank; Chris Harris, Science Central; Martin Fisher, executive director, Science Central; and Gary Stoops, Megan Price, and June Harkness, all Science Central. (Photo Courtesy of Science Central)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central has been awarded a $2,500 grant from the 1st Source Foundation that will cover the cost of outreach programming for schools in the counties served by 1st Source Bank.

Science Central said its outreach programming, Science4U, consists of live and virtual demonstrations and labs conducted by Science Central educators, activity kits for classrooms and study trips to Science Central.

Through the grant, kindergarten through 12th-grade schools in the following counties will be eligible to request free Science4U programming: Allen, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Huntington, Kosciusko, Marshall, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Wells and Whitley.

“At 1st Source, we understand the value that hands-on education brings to the lives of students in our communities,” said Larry Mayers, Fort Wayne Regional President for 1st Source Bank. “And we know the Science4U programming will be a positive and impactful experience for them.”

For more information, contact Science Central at 260-424-2400 or visit www.sciencecentral.org.