Science Central announces TOTS programs for April: ‘Reuse and Recycle’ and ‘Beginning Botany’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central has announced its next two sessions for the Today’s Observers, Tomorrow’s Scientists (TOTS) program for children ages 3 to 6.

Each TOTS session runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Science Central said the first hour features engaging, age-appropriate STEM activities, such as science exploration and math stations, plus a literacy component in the form of story time. The second hour gives attendees the opportunity to play in Kids Central, the toddler-friendly activity area in Science Central.

The theme for the April 14 session will be “Reuse and Recycle” while the theme for the April 28 session will be “Beginning Botany.”

The program’s capacity is currently limited to allow for social distancing, Science Central said. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, due to interaction with staff.

The program fee is $15, which covers admission for one child and one adult. The cost for each additional child is $15; the cost for an additional adult is $5. To register for TOTS, follow this link.