Science Central announces new, temporary exhibition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central visitors have opportunity to learn about a variety of animals and ecosystems from around the world at Nature Banners, a new exhibition in the Temporary Exhibitions Gallery.

“Nature Banners features large, color panels brimming with gorgeous pictures, amazing facts, and fun activities pertaining to creatures ranging from elephants to hammerhead sharks,” the press release said.

The exhibition, developed by the Paly Foundation, contains the following sections:

“Pollinators: Little Helpers, Big Results”

“America’s Wolves: Four Wolves, One Amazing Story”

“The Rhinoceros and the Pangolin: A Story of Two Strange Creatures Who Share a Secret”

“Journey to Africa: Elephants”

“Tiger! Tiger! Tracking Asia’s Largest Cat”

“Diary of a Hammerhead”

“Coral Reefs: Nurseries of the Sea”

­Nature Banners opens on Saturday and will be at Science Central through May 30.

Science Central said that touring the exhibition is included with the admission fee of $10. Children 2 and under are admitted for free, as are Science Central members.