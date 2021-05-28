Science Central announces contractor for region’s only public planetarium

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Friday, Science Central announced that it has hired Ash Enterprises as the contractor for the planetarium project.

Ash Enterprises will coordinate the installation of all planetarium components, such as the planetarium dome, starball projector from the University of Saint Francis, digital projection system, and more, Science Central said. Additionally, the company will function as the completed facility’s planetarium maintenance and service provider.

Science Central Executive Director Martin Fisher says the decision to hire Ash Enterprises stemmed from the Virginia company’s “sterling reputation in the planetarium field” as a one-stop shop since 1971.

Ash Enterprises Director of Sales and Marketing Jon Elvert says the company looks forward to helping the project come to fruition.

“Ash’s extensive experience in planetarium technologies and equipment, installations and operations, consulting, training and instruction in astronomy make Ash an ideal partner for providing and coordinating Science Central’s ambitious and exciting planetarium project,” he said.

Currently, Ash Enterprises is taking measurements in the space that will house the planetarium, an unoccupied portion of Science Central’s west side. The company is also working on designs while communicating with project architect Design Collaborative, of Fort Wayne.

The planetarium is Science Central’s largest capital campaign since opening in 1995. The 1,500 square foot project will be the only public planetarium in the region.

More information on Science Central, visit sciencecentral.org.