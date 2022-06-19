FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It may be summer break, but learning keeps on going at the Allen County Public Library.

ACPL has various programs and events to keep both kids and adults busy. The summer reading program encourages reading for all ages, with prizes given as incentives for how much you read.

To commemorate Juneteenth, there is an abolitionist exhibit at the main branch’s Rolland Center for Lincoln Research.

And Rock the Plaza is back– you can enjoy entertainment by local musicians and cover bands on Saturday nights through the end of August.

Hours of operation at the library’s main branch are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Visit the website for more details on summer events.