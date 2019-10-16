Schools compete in 5th-annual food drive

A group of students from Huntington University wear “U Can Crush Hunger” t-shirts from 2018. (Courtesy)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Community Harvest Food Bank announced their fifth-annual “U Can Crush Hunger” competition.

Students and faculty from Saint Francis, Purdue Fort Wayne, Indiana Tech, Huntington, and Manchester will work to raise food and funds for the holiday season. The organization’s goal is to raise 45,000 pounds of food.

Those who are not a student or faculty at any of the schools can still participate in helping the organization reach their goal.

Suggested items include canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna and chicken, peanut butter, and soup. Each dollar donated will count as four pounds of food.

“They’re doing different activities, bringing awareness to hunger, all in fun to help raise money for people in our service area,” said Carmen Cumberland, Executive President of Community Harvest.

The competition starts Monday, October 21 and runs through November 5.