School systems answer questions about student vaccine distribution

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As school-age Hoosiers began to get access to COVID-19 vaccines, Fort Wayne’s biggest school system prepared to help students get vaccinated, while others in Allen County decided not to offer vaccines. WANE 15 asked spokespeople for Fort Wayne Community Schools, East Allen County Schools, Northwest Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools several questions about vaccinated students.
Will the school district help in vaccinating students?
- FWCS: The school system is partnering with Meijer in helping students get vaccinated.
- EACS: “To date, we have decided not to vaccinate students.”
- SACS: “No”
Will the school system keep track of how many/which students get vaccinated?
- FWCS: “We will have some immediate record of which students are vaccinated because we are offering vaccination clinics in our high schools. The vaccinations will also be listed in the Children and Hoosier Immunization Registry Program (CHIRP), which our nurses have access to. We will not actively be tracking student COVID-19 vaccinations, however.”
- SACS: “NO. As with all immunizations, SACS will continue to follow Indiana Department of Health’s recommendations. “
Will vaccinated students and non-vaccinated students be separated? Any changes being planned for the school buildings in response?
- FWCS: “We will not be making any changes. We will not be separating students.”
- SACS: “No”
Do you have an expectation of students being vaccinated over the summer?
- EACS: “In discussions about this.”
- SACS: “NO”
What is an ideal percentage of students to have vaccinated before the start of the new school year?
- FWCS: “The ultimate goal in any setting is to get herd immunity, which public health experts put at 70% or higher. As a school system, since only students ages 16 and up are currently eligible, we know we won’t get to 70%. For now, we want to get vaccinations to those who want it as every vaccination we get makes the environment a little safer.”
Any advice for family discussions over whether to vaccinate or not?
- FWCS: “This is a decision each family must make for their children. We ask that they rely on reputable sources for information, including family physicians and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
- EACS: “It’s a parental decision.”
- SACS: “This is a parent/family/student discussion/decision. We encourage families to contact their medical providers with any health related questions or for health related guidance.”