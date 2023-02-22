FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel and members of the Community School Safety Committee held a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss school safety concerns and planned improvement initiatives.

The news conference took place at the Grile Administrative Center.

The Community School Safety Committee began meeting in October and is comprised of FWCS school staff and community leaders. Dr. Daniel said students have also been involved with the process of formulating a plan for improved school safety.

Last Friday a student at North Side High School was taken into custody by police after it was learned he he brought a gun into the school. Earlier in the week a gun was found in a coat pocket in a locker room at South Side High School.

Administrators sent parents a letter detailing both incidents.

While few specifics of how school safety would be improved, Dr. Daniel said there would be an emphasis on mentoring so students who have been disciplined can can get on a path of success.

Dr. Daniel also said more fathers need to be involved with education and that means getting them into the schools.

Building security is also an issue and every door should be secured according to Daniels and that’s not the case now. Improvements in school security come at a cost and he mentioned there might be a future ballot referendum to cover the cost of security and technology upgrades.