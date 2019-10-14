School food service staff recognized during National School Lunch Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The sign says it all: “Thank you lunchroom workers.”

Students at Northwest Allen County Schools kicked off National School Lunch Week on Monday with signs and notes of gratitude for food service workers at the district’s 10 schools. The notes from students were set out for staff to find Monday morning.

National School Lunch Week celebrates the benefits of the National School Lunch Program. It runs Oct. 14-18.

“NACS is fortunate to have a bulk of our lunches prepared from scratch,” said Leeanne Koeneman, director of food service at Northwest Allen County Schools. “School lunches offer students fruits and vegetables, whole grains and milk, and meet federal nutrition standards limiting fat, calories and sodium. National School Lunch Week helps us educate parents and students about all the benefits of our lunch program and the appealing variety of choices in the cafeteria.”

A food service staff member at Maple Creek Middle School prepares the day’s lunches on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.

A sign at Maple Creek Middle School thanks food service staff as part of National School Lunch Week on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.