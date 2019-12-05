School bus involved in crash not associated with any local schools

An unmarked school bus sits mangled in a ditch by I-69 in DeKalb County after going off the road and crashing into a patch of trees and brush on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. No children were on the bus. (Courtesy: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A school bus crash in DeKalb County Wednesday looked a lot worse than it was.

Police responded to the crash near the 325 mile marker in the northbound lanes of I-69. That’s just south of the Auburn Auction Park.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the bus was one of three new school buses that were heading to Ontario, Canada to be put into use there.

Police said that bus left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed into a patch of trees and brush in the ditch.

The driver of the bus that crashed, Michael Ostrander, 71, Ontario, had minor injuries. Medics treated those injuries at the scene and released him.

No children were on any of the unmarked buses.

The crash totaled the bus, but no other vehicles appeared to be involved.

No other information was available.