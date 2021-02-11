School bus collides with car in intersection; no students aboard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne Community Schools bus was involved in a crash midday Thursday.

The crash happened at the intersection of West State Boulevard and St. Marys Avenue around noon.

A Fort Wayne Community Schools spokesperson said the bus was on a midday route at the time, and no students were on board. The driver was not hurt in the crash.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the other vehicle, but one person was taken away from the scene in an ambulance. The car sustained damage to its passenger side.