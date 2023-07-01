FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary has a calendar full of events this summer. Many include seeing animals during the even hours when they’re more active.

Diane Current with Black Pine stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the events. You can see that in the interview above.

Some of the events include Hot Summer Nights. A few other fundraisers will be happening as well. Here is a small sampling:

Friday, July 7th – Hot Summer Nights: Christmas in July 5-8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11th – Black Pine Day at Wings Etc, Columbia City 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, July 21st – Hot Summer Nights: Garden Party 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, July 22nd – Roaring on the Roads, Avilla IN

Saturday July 29th / Sunday July 30th – Roar n’ Snore – Sold out

Saturday, September 23rd – Lions, Tigers, and Beer 6-9 p.m. at the sanctuary. Enjoy craft beer tasting, food, and live music with Adam Strack, and wander the paths to see the animals enjoying the evening.

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary is located at 1426 W 300 N in Albion. You can click here to learn more.