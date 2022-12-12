Two warehouses will offer rooftop dining and e sports

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The former Schaab Metals site on Harrison Street, near the riverfront, will become a place for rooftop dining and e-sports, as envisioned by long-time developer Don Steininger.

Steininger is purchasing the site from the city at a cost of $250,000 with the promise of spending at least $5 million in “repurposing” the building. Unanimous approval came Monday at the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission meeting.

The 45,000 square foot building built in the early 20th century is an “absolutely crucial site,” in the 1200 block of Harrison street, acquired this year by the Redevelopment Commission, said Joe Giant, redevelopment manager.

Giant said the building was designed to “load” on to the railroad with tracks on the east side. Those tracks will be part of the trail system with bike riders “pulling up on their bikes,” to take advantage of the dining opportunity.

Steininger said the project was a “mountain that needed to be climbed” and called the old Schaab building “fascinating.” He has four partners working on the project with him.

“When it’s done, it’s going to be cool. We’re having a lot of fun making it happen,” he said.

He and his partners intend to keep the Schaab signs and they won’t be repainted. “We’re going to keep them exactly the way they are,” Steininger said.

The lower level is “no big secret,” Steininger said. With the boom in e-sports, the space will be open to competitive e-sports, also called video games. He expects universities and high schools to rent the space.

Madison Square Garden’s arena is packed with people watching people playing e-sports, he said. “You can compete against anyone in the world.”