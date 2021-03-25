SCAN receives 300 spring baskets for children in northern Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) Inc. is collecting spring baskets for children in northern Indiana and received a large donation on Thursday.

Area organizations and community members, including staff and students from Purdue Fort Wayne and University of Saint Francis, donated 300 baskets to SCAN for children served by SCAN’s programs.

“For some children this may be the only holiday gift that they get this spring, and we just want to make sure that we help them celebrate something special for them,” said Keiara Carr, SCAN Marketing Specialist.

SCAN serves 35 northern Indiana counties and impacts the lives of more than 6,000 families annually. SCAN provides prevention and preservation services for children and families who are victims of or are at-risk for child abuse and neglect. The vast majority of our services are provided at no cost to clients.

For more information, visit www.scanfw.org. To report child abuse or neglect, call the Indiana Child Abuse/Neglect Hotline, at 800-800-5556.