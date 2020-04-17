SCAN providing assistance to families during pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, and Stop Child Abuse and Neglect says now more than ever is a time to understand parenthood is one of the hardest jobs.

SCAN knows during this unprecedented time it can be hard to juggle life and parenthood. The organization works to prevent child abuse, and also helps when intervention is necessary.

Currently, the organization switched to virtual meetings between families and case workers, but about 70% of employees are still making home visits.

Chief Executive Officer Dee Szyndrowski says the organization is seeing an uptick in preventative and intervention referrals due to the pandemic. However, she compares it to what the organization would see during the summer months, when families don’t have a lot of structure.

Szyndrowski also explains families are experiencing financial hardships currently, which adds to preventative action needing to take place.

“So if I’m stressed out about having to pay my bills, or not knowing, or not changing my child as frequently as I would, because I’m counting the days to the diaper, and the days to the next paycheck to get them. You know, it creates that tenuous situation. I always say it creates that pressure cooker in the home, and sometimes people deal with that pressure in a number of different ways.”

SCAN received nearly $1.1 from the state to work with partner agencies to provide basic needs to families like food, rent, utilities and childcare.

From SCAN:

To distribute this support to families, SCAN’s Community Partners Program is partnering with other agencies to ensure the community’s needs are met. These funds will only to be used to equip families with urgent needs, and these funds do not support operating expenses.

Nonprofits funding basic needs are invited to apply for SCAN’s COVID-19 Response RFP at: https://www.scaninc.org/ncp/rfp/covid19.

Parents and caregivers in need of additional support are encouraged to call SCAN at (800) 752-7116 or submit a request at https://www.scaninc.org/ncp/referral.

For more resources, visit SCAN’s website at SCANFW.org.