SCAN prepares for 36th annual Brown Bag Lunch

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – SCAN is getting ready for its annual Brown Bag Lunch fundraiser. For several years the nonprofit teams up with Casa Restaurants for the event.

On Wednesday, March 10th from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. you can pick up a lunch to help support the organization. There is a salad option and a pasta option. Family orders are available, too.

SCAN is working with the Allen County Department of Health to ensure safety as the pandemic is still happening.

“The planning process for this event has been like the rest of our services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we plan, pivot and move forward,” Dee Szyndrowski, SCAN CEO, explained. “When we reached out to Casa about partnering again, they immediately jumped on board and brought their expertise from the restaurant industry on how we can host this event and still make an impact for families in our community.”

This year pickup will be at The Summit, 1025 W Rudisill Blvd. SCAN will also have a drive-thru to make the process easier.

The funds raised will help SCAN’s mission of stopping child abuse and neglect.

