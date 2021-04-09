SCAN hosts virtual prevention week for Child Abuse Prevention Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – April is Child Abuse Prevention month, and Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) announced it is partnering with Prevent Child Abuse America, Department of Child Services, Children’s Bureau and other organizations to give resources to the community to prevent child abuse and neglect.

Organizations throughout Allen, LaGrange, Huntington and Wells counties will put up displays of pinwheels and yard signs directing community members to SCAN’s social media pages for the week of April 12-16, the organization said.

“We all have the power to help prevent child abuse and neglect in our communities,” said SCAN CEO Dee Szyndrowski, MS, MBA, LMHC. “We are looking forward to hearing from experts in our state on what resources exist and how we can put these tools into action to help children and families.”

Representatives from SCAN, Prevent Child Abuse Indiana and the Department of Child Services will be filming short talks on how to spot child abuse and neglect, what their role is in protecting children and where you can call to get help on any number of issues facing families today.

SCAN is inviting Hoosiers to tune in each day to SCAN’s social media pages @scanfw for the week of April 12-16 to learn how to protect children in the community.