FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Soon hundreds of ducks will be floating down the St. Mary’s River. Hundreds of rubber ducks that is.

Morgan Galecki with Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the 35th annual Weigand Construction Duck Race benefitting SCAN. You can see that in the interview above.

The 35th annual Weigand Construction Duck Race to benefit SCAN is on Saturday, July 29. The fun happens from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Promenade Park. It costs $5 to purchase one duck, with discounts as you purchase more. You can click here to see the prizes being offered, how to purchase a duck, and learn more about the event.