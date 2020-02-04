Scammers ‘hijack’ Fort Wayne Police phone number

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are warning residents not to give out personal information over the phone after scammers reportedly hijacked the department’s main desk number.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the department said “scammers” had been “hijacking” the police desk number and using it to get social security information from people. Callers are reportedly telling people their number is being used for money laundering, the post said.

The number used by the “scammers” is (260) 427-1222.

“Never give any personal information over the phone,” the post warned. It continued: “Spread the news to elderly, they are especially vulnerable.”