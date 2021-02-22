Scam alert: New pay-to-watch con targets WANE viewers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new scam targeting WANE 15 viewers has been reported.

On Monday, WANE 15 received a call from a viewer who she she’d received a call and the person on the phone told her that he was from WANE-TV. The caller told the woman that she would now need to pay a fee to receive WANE 15 programming.

That fee was quoted at $200.

The woman did not pay and instead hung up.

This is a scam. If you receive this call, do not agree to the payment or share your personal information. Please report this scam to the Better Business Bureau.

