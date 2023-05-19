(WANE) – Disaster assistance loans are now available to help with the aftermath of a weekend storm that swept through northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio this spring.

Through the U.S. Small Business Administration, applications are open for homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofits in Allen County and other areas in the region that had damage from the storms on March 31 and April 1.

The deadline to file for loans for physical damage is June 14. The deadline to file for economic injury loans is January 15, 2024.

Here’s a fact sheet with more details provided by the administration: