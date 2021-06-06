‘Say their names, this is a call to action’: Dr. MLK Bridge lit orange for “wear orange” weekend, to bring awareness to gun violence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a nationwide campaign raising awareness for something impacting the Fort Wayne Community, gun violence.

For one weekend, “Wear Orange”, is an effort through Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, calling on all communities across America to stand together and bring awareness to stop gun violence.

People across the nation are asked to wear orange from Friday, June 4th to Monday, June 7th to show support to the nationwide movement that honors those who have been shot and killed. It also is a way to show support to the families who have lost someone in this longstanding war.

In support of the national campaign, the Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial bridge has been lit orange from Saturday, June 5th, and will be lit orange until Monday, June 7th.

Orange is the color of the weekend. The Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Bridge is lit orange for a national awareness weekend to stop gun violence. Find out why this color was chosen and what impact this has on our community tonight at 11 on @wane15 pic.twitter.com/qIaSd2q5bN — Briana Brownlee (@BreBrownleeTV) June 6, 2021

“Orange is significant because there was a young lady who in 2013 was killed right after the Obama inauguration, her favorite color was orange, and that’s why we chose orange as the national called to action color,” said Linda Durill, volunteer and member of Turner Chapel AME church. “It’s [orange] brilliant, it draws attention and this is something that affects us all.”

Hadiya Pendleton was the 15-year-old killed that was killed one week after performing at President Obama’s 2nd inaugural parade in 2013. She was shot in the back and killed while standing with friends inside Harsh Park, located in Chicago after taking her final exams.

Since 2019, the city of Fort Wayne has had more than 30 victims killed due to gun violence. The community is asked to go to the Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Bridge and ” say their names” while the bridge is lit orange.

“My heart bleeds to talk about the gun violence in Fort Wayne because there are so numerous,” Durill said.

As of June, 6, 2021, here is the list the victims who were shot and killed from 2019-2021

2021

Candiace Marie Lay

Daelon Christopher Locke

Daniel M. Nolan

Amanda Lee Shroyer

Jennifer Ann Dray

John A. Peterson

Joshua Cole Cooper

Anderson Retic

Heather Nicole Hobbs

Selman Delic

Myquel Lmann Middlebrook

2020

Hakeem Omar Cage

Shamon L. Little

Elgin Markeith Davis

Emoni Milynn Martin

Tionna Rogan

Toma T. Davis

James Jeffery Hines

Twilah Newmon-Thomas

Nichole Y. Paschall

Stephon T. Holland

Justin Cedrick Dawson

John Ray Deremer

Antonyo Stephens

2019