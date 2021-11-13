Say cheese: New selfie studio opens in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Grab your phone and get ready to say cheese, there’s a new place around town to take some incredible selfies in the Fort.

S@y Cheeze is a selfie studio that has opened up in the Marketplace of Canterbury. Owner Dominic Benson said there are nine selfie booths, all with a different vibrant and colorful background.

Benson held a ribbon-cutting Saturday for the grand opening of Fort Wayne’s new selfie studio that he has been working toward for the past year.

Benson said the idea to start a selfie studio began in December of 2020. He was on the social media platform TikTok watching videos when he came across a selfie studio in Virginia Beach called ‘Selfie WRLD’. He fell in love with how creative the idea was and got to work figuring out how to bring an attraction like that to Fort Wayne.

Benson said that after months of research, having a hard time with finding a location, and competition arising with another selfie studio opening up, the grand opening is finally here. The mission is to provide a space for people to feel comfortable in their own skin in a judgment-free zone.

“A lot of people weren’t comfortable with themselves,” said Benson. “A lot of people aren’t comfortable with taking pictures, and I didn’t always feel comfortable taking pictures so I want this to be a safe environment for people, and I want people to believe in their selfie and say cheese.”

S@y Cheeze Selfie Studio is located at 5715 St. Joe Rd. in Fort Wayne.