Savor Fort Wayne to return with tasty deals at 50+ restaurants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Savor Fort Wayne will return later this month with special deals at more than 50 restaurants around the city.

Savor Fort Wayne will be held Jan. 13-24. Fifty-one Fort Wayne restaurants will offer three course menus featuring appetizers, salads, steaks, sandwiches, seafood, pasta, ethnic delights, dessert and more in addition to vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options.

Many restaurants will offer take-out options and outdoor dining in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Twelve new restaurants are participating in Savor Fort Wayne. Savor Fort Wayne restaurants include:

2Toms Brewing Co. & Full Circle BBQ

Alto Grado

Arcos Restaurante Mexicano

BakerStreet Steakhouse

Black Canyon

Burger Bar

Catablu Grille

Chance Bar

Chops Steaks and Seafood

Chops Wine Bar

Club Room at the Clyde Theatre

Club Soda

Copper Spoon

Don Hall’s Factory

Don Hall’s Gas House

Don Hall’s Takaoka

Don Hall’s Tavern at Coventry

Eddie Merlot’s

Garden Grille at Hilton Garden Inn SW

The Hoppy Gnome

Junk Ditch Brewing Company

Kanela Blended Drinks, Coffee, and Bites

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant

The Landing Beer Company

Mad Anthony Brewing Company

Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant

Nawa Inspired Asian Cuisine

Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine

The Oyster Bar

Próximo

Pub @ 1802

Red Mango

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ryu’s Kitchen

Shigs In Pit – Fairfield Ave

Shigs In Pit BBQ & Brew – Illinois Rd.

Shigs In Pit BBQ & Brew – Maplecrest Rd.

SolBird Kitchen and Tap

Summit City Brewerks

Summit Grill

Sweets on Main

Teds Beerhall

Three Fires Pizza

Three Rivers Co-Op Deli

Three Rivers Distilling Company

Tolon

Trolley Steaks and Seafood

Trubble Brewing

Umi Fort Wayne

The Venice Restaurant

Ziffles Rib Bar

For more on Savor Fort Wayne, and to view the menus of participating restaurants, visit SavorFortWayne.com.