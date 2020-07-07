Savor Fort Wayne to offer summer edition of hot dinner deals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dozens of area restaurants are set to participate in a special summer edition of Savor Fort Wayne.

Visit Fort Wayne announced Tuesday that Savor Fort Wayne will be held Aug. 5-16, with special deals at more than 20 local restaurants.

Savor Fort Wayne is typically held in January, but Visit Fort Wayne wanted to encourage people to eat local during a time when many restaurants are hurting due to the pandemic.

Participating restaurants will offer three-course meals, at a variety of reasonable prices.

Savor Fort Wayne restaurants include: