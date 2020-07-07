Savor Fort Wayne to offer summer edition of hot dinner deals

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Savor Fort Wayne logo with background_1546533461415.png.jpg

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dozens of area restaurants are set to participate in a special summer edition of Savor Fort Wayne.

Visit Fort Wayne announced Tuesday that Savor Fort Wayne will be held Aug. 5-16, with special deals at more than 20 local restaurants.

Savor Fort Wayne is typically held in January, but Visit Fort Wayne wanted to encourage people to eat local during a time when many restaurants are hurting due to the pandemic.

Participating restaurants will offer three-course meals, at a variety of reasonable prices.

Savor Fort Wayne restaurants include:

  • Arcos
  • Black Canyon
  • Burger Bar
  • Club Soda
  • Club Room at the Clyde
  • Conner’s Kitchen + Bar
  • Copper Spoon
  • Eddie Merlot’s
  • Junk Ditch Brewing Co
  • Mastadon Grill
  • Mi Pueblo
  • Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine
  • Pub @ 1802
  • Red Mango 
  • RoKo’s Kitchen @HT2
  • Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
  • Three Fires Pizza
  • Three Rivers Distilling Co.
  • Three Rivers Co-Op and Deli
  • Trubble Brewing
  • 2Toms Brewing Co.
  • Umi
  • Ziffles Rib Bar

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss