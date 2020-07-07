Savor Fort Wayne to offer summer edition of hot dinner deals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dozens of area restaurants are set to participate in a special summer edition of Savor Fort Wayne.
Visit Fort Wayne announced Tuesday that Savor Fort Wayne will be held Aug. 5-16, with special deals at more than 20 local restaurants.
Savor Fort Wayne is typically held in January, but Visit Fort Wayne wanted to encourage people to eat local during a time when many restaurants are hurting due to the pandemic.
Participating restaurants will offer three-course meals, at a variety of reasonable prices.
Savor Fort Wayne restaurants include:
- Arcos
- Black Canyon
- Burger Bar
- Club Soda
- Club Room at the Clyde
- Conner’s Kitchen + Bar
- Copper Spoon
- Eddie Merlot’s
- Junk Ditch Brewing Co
- Mastadon Grill
- Mi Pueblo
- Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine
- Pub @ 1802
- Red Mango
- RoKo’s Kitchen @HT2
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
- Three Fires Pizza
- Three Rivers Distilling Co.
- Three Rivers Co-Op and Deli
- Trubble Brewing
- 2Toms Brewing Co.
- Umi
- Ziffles Rib Bar