Savor Fort Wayne set to start January 15th

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a yearly event that lets you “savor” dishes around the city. SAVOR Fort Wayne starts later this week, offering specialty menus, handpicked for the event.

SAVOR Fort Wayne features dozens of restaurants that offer up a curated menu for you to try. Some of the menus feature special items for SAVOR Fort Wayne, others are popular items on the regular menu.

Visit Fort Wayne puts on the over weeklong event. It says this is a great opportunity to try all the food the Summit City has to offer.

SAVOR Fort Wayne is January 15th through the 26th at select restaurants. For more information on SAVOR Fort Wayne, click here.