Savor Fort Wayne serving up dining deals Jan. 12-23

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Savor Fort Wayne is set to return later this month, offering deals at more than 65 restaurants around the city.

From Jan. 12-23, restaurants will offer special menu items and three-course pairings. Many will offer outdoor dining and carry-out options.

Participating restaurants include:

  • 2Toms Brewing Company with Full Circle Grill & BBQ
  • Alto Grado
  • Arcos Restaurante Mexicano
  • Banh Mi Barista
  • Banh Mi Pho Shop
  • Birdie’s at The Bradley
  • Bistro Nota
  • Black Canyon
  • Burger Bar
  • Catablu
  • Chance Bar
  • Cheros y Chapines Restaurant
  • Chop’s Wine Bar
  • Club Room at the Clyde
  • Club Soda
  • Conner’s Kitchen + Bar
  • Copper Spoon
  • Don Hall’s Factory
  • Don Hall’s Gas House
  • Don Hall’s Takaoka
  • Don Hall’s Tavern at Coventry
  • Dunbar’s BBQ
  • Eddie Merlot’s 
  • el Azteca Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
  • Elijah’s Restaurant & Bakery
  • El Ranchito
  • El Rinconcito
  • Fran’s Kitchen – Hanna Street
  • Fran’s Kitchen – Brooklyn Ave
  • Garden Grill – Hilton Garden Inn North
  • Giordano’s of Fort Wayne, IN
  • Haru Sushi Izakaya Fort Wayne
  • Hotel Tango Fort Wayne
  • Junk Ditch Brewing Company
  • Kanela, Blended Drinks, Coffee, and Bites
  • Kilwins
  • La Cabaña Birrieria
  • La Fogata Mexican Restaurant
  • The Landing Beer Company
  • Lewis Street Grill
  • Mad Anthony Brewing Company
  • Marquee at the Landing
  • Mastodon Grill – Holiday Inn at Purdue Fort Wayne
  • Mercado
  • Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant
  • Nawa
  • Nona’s Soul Food
  • Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine
  • Oh Five Scoop Shop
  • Oyster Bar
  • Pub @ 1802
  • Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
  • Ryu’s Kitchen
  • Saisaki
  • Shigs In Pit- Fairfield
  • Shigs In Pit- Illinois Location
  • Shigs In Pit- Maplecrest Location 
  • Solbird
  • Summit City Brewerks
  • Sweets on Main
  • Three Fires Pizza
  • Tolon
  • Trolley Steaks and Seafood
  • Trubble Brewing
  • The Venice Restaurant
  • Utopian Coffee + Kitchen
  • Wu’s Fine Chinese Cuisine
  • Ziffles Rib Bar

For more information, visit SavorFortWayne.com.

