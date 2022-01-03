Savor Fort Wayne serving up dining deals Jan. 12-23

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Savor Fort Wayne is set to return later this month, offering deals at more than 65 restaurants around the city.

From Jan. 12-23, restaurants will offer special menu items and three-course pairings. Many will offer outdoor dining and carry-out options.

Participating restaurants include:

2Toms Brewing Company with Full Circle Grill & BBQ

Alto Grado

Arcos Restaurante Mexicano

Banh Mi Barista

Banh Mi Pho Shop

Birdie’s at The Bradley

Bistro Nota

Black Canyon

Burger Bar

Catablu

Chance Bar

Cheros y Chapines Restaurant

Chop’s Wine Bar

Club Room at the Clyde

Club Soda

Conner’s Kitchen + Bar

Copper Spoon

Don Hall’s Factory

Don Hall’s Gas House

Don Hall’s Takaoka

Don Hall’s Tavern at Coventry

Dunbar’s BBQ

Eddie Merlot’s

el Azteca Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

Elijah’s Restaurant & Bakery

El Ranchito

El Rinconcito

Fran’s Kitchen – Hanna Street

Fran’s Kitchen – Brooklyn Ave

Garden Grill – Hilton Garden Inn North

Giordano’s of Fort Wayne, IN

Haru Sushi Izakaya Fort Wayne

Hotel Tango Fort Wayne

Junk Ditch Brewing Company

Kanela, Blended Drinks, Coffee, and Bites

Kilwins

La Cabaña Birrieria

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant

The Landing Beer Company

Lewis Street Grill

Mad Anthony Brewing Company

Marquee at the Landing

Mastodon Grill – Holiday Inn at Purdue Fort Wayne

Mercado

Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant

Nawa

Nona’s Soul Food

Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine

Oh Five Scoop Shop

Oyster Bar

Pub @ 1802

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Ryu’s Kitchen

Saisaki

Shigs In Pit- Fairfield

Shigs In Pit- Illinois Location

Shigs In Pit- Maplecrest Location

Solbird

Summit City Brewerks

Sweets on Main

Three Fires Pizza

Tolon

Trolley Steaks and Seafood

Trubble Brewing

The Venice Restaurant

Utopian Coffee + Kitchen

Wu’s Fine Chinese Cuisine

Ziffles Rib Bar

For more information, visit SavorFortWayne.com.