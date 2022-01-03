Savor Fort Wayne serving up dining deals Jan. 12-23

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Savor Fort Wayne is set to return later this month, offering deals at more than 65 restaurants around the city.
From Jan. 12-23, restaurants will offer special menu items and three-course pairings. Many will offer outdoor dining and carry-out options.
Participating restaurants include:
- 2Toms Brewing Company with Full Circle Grill & BBQ
- Alto Grado
- Arcos Restaurante Mexicano
- Banh Mi Barista
- Banh Mi Pho Shop
- Birdie’s at The Bradley
- Bistro Nota
- Black Canyon
- Burger Bar
- Catablu
- Chance Bar
- Cheros y Chapines Restaurant
- Chop’s Wine Bar
- Club Room at the Clyde
- Club Soda
- Conner’s Kitchen + Bar
- Copper Spoon
- Don Hall’s Factory
- Don Hall’s Gas House
- Don Hall’s Takaoka
- Don Hall’s Tavern at Coventry
- Dunbar’s BBQ
- Eddie Merlot’s
- el Azteca Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
- Elijah’s Restaurant & Bakery
- El Ranchito
- El Rinconcito
- Fran’s Kitchen – Hanna Street
- Fran’s Kitchen – Brooklyn Ave
- Garden Grill – Hilton Garden Inn North
- Giordano’s of Fort Wayne, IN
- Haru Sushi Izakaya Fort Wayne
- Hotel Tango Fort Wayne
- Junk Ditch Brewing Company
- Kanela, Blended Drinks, Coffee, and Bites
- Kilwins
- La Cabaña Birrieria
- La Fogata Mexican Restaurant
- The Landing Beer Company
- Lewis Street Grill
- Mad Anthony Brewing Company
- Marquee at the Landing
- Mastodon Grill – Holiday Inn at Purdue Fort Wayne
- Mercado
- Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant
- Nawa
- Nona’s Soul Food
- Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine
- Oh Five Scoop Shop
- Oyster Bar
- Pub @ 1802
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
- Ryu’s Kitchen
- Saisaki
- Shigs In Pit- Fairfield
- Shigs In Pit- Illinois Location
- Shigs In Pit- Maplecrest Location
- Solbird
- Summit City Brewerks
- Sweets on Main
- Three Fires Pizza
- Tolon
- Trolley Steaks and Seafood
- Trubble Brewing
- The Venice Restaurant
- Utopian Coffee + Kitchen
- Wu’s Fine Chinese Cuisine
- Ziffles Rib Bar
For more information, visit SavorFortWayne.com.