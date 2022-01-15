Savor Fort Wayne is in full swing with meal deals too yummy to miss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual event that supports eating local is in full swing, and Digital Content Manager of Visit Fort Wayne Erin Okeson fills us in on how it’s been going.

Savor Fort Wayne has 12 days of meal deals that include all three courses. The event runs January 12-23.

For locals who want to support, but are doing their best to avoid crowds during the pandemic, Okeson said one option is carry-out, and another option is to look for lunch deals and hours that don’t attract crowds.

Saturday’s winners for a $30 Savor Fort Wayne gift card are Kathryn Ehinger from Columbia City and Armintha Walker from Fort Wayne.

Two winners are announced each day on First News, through Wednesday. Follow the link to enter the contest.

Know before you go what yummy menu deals each participating restaurant has to offer on the Visit Fort Wayne website.