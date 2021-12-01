Savor Fort Wayne returns for 12 days in January of 2022

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Taste the best cuisine the city has to offer during 12 days of dining deals. Over 50 Fort Wayne restaurants will be providing special three-course meals during Savor Fort Wayne scheduled for January 12 to 23.

Currently, almost 40 restaurants have participating – and many more will be added in the coming month – restaurants are able to sign up through December.

You can view the current list of restaurants at SavorFortWayne.com, and view their menus as they are posted throughout the month of December.

Restaurants will offer special menu items and three-course pairings that you can only find during this special event, and many will offer outdoor dining and carry out options.

Learn more at SavorFortWayne.com