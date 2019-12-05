Savor Fort Wayne 2020 list of restaurants released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The list of restaurants set to participate in Savor Fort Wayne in 2020 has been released. More than 40 eateries are taking part in the 7th annual event which offers diners three-course value-priced menus for 12 days in January.
Savor Fort Wayne will take place from January 15 to 26 and the list of participating restaurants could grow before then. No coupons or passes are required, however reservations are advised.
2020 List of Savor Fort Wayne Participants
- 2Toms Brewing Company
- Bill’s Smokehouse
- Bird and Cleaver
- Black Canyon
- Casa Grille
- Casa Grille Italiano
- Casa Ristorante Italiano
- Casa! Ristorante
- Catablu Grille
- Chapman’s Brewing – SW
- Chop’s Wine Bar
- Club Room at The Clyde
- Club Soda
- Conner’s Kitchen + Bar
- Copper Spoon
- Don Hall’s Factory
- Don Hall’s Gas House
- Don Hall’s Guesthouse Grille
- Don Hall’s Takaoka
- Don Hall’s Tavern at Coventry
- Don Hall’s Triangle Park
- Eddie Merlot’s
- El Azteca
- Junk Ditch Brewing Company
- La Fogata Mexican Grill
- Mad Anthony Brewing Co.
- Mastodon Grill
- Nawa
- Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine
- Oyster Bar
- Park Place on Main Street
- The Pub@1802
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
- Shigs in Pit
- Shigs in Pit – Maplecrest
- SolBird
- Summit City Brewerks
- Teds Beerhall
- The Fish House Restaurant & Seafood Market
- Three Rivers Co-op Deli
- Three Rivers Distilling Co.
- Tolon
- Trolley Steaks and Seafood
- Trubble Brewing
- Trubble Riverside Cafe & Tap
- Umi