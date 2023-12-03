FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Want a chance to help save Santa from the rooftop? The Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum is hosting an event Sunday with the chance to do just that.

Join the Fort Wayne Firefighters Department at the Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum to watch Santa get saved from the rooftop. At Christmas at the Museum, Santa gets stuck on the rooftop trying to visit the believers of Fort Wayne.

The FWFD will rescue Santa as a ladder truck arrives with lights and sirens. After rescue Santa will visit with the children of Fort Wayne inside the museum in this unique holiday event.

The completely free event will go on from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum located at 226 W. Washington Boulevard in downtown Fort Wayne.