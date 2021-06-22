Sauder Woodworking to add 50 jobs in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Fifty new jobs are coming to New Haven this September, as demand for ready to assemble furniture has gone way up.

Sauder Woodworking President and CEO Kevin Sauder says demand for ready to assemble desks spiked during the pandemic as people began to work from home.

“We are growing,” he explains, “and as we went through the year, we just couldn’t get caught up. We finally said, you know, we have to think about new ways. Maybe we get to a bigger labor market like Fort Wayne.”

Sauder says his company employs about 2,200 in Archbold, Ohio, a town of 4,500. “There’s only so many people you can hire.”

The company already had moved its Wieland healthcare furniture division from Grabill to New Haven, so another site there made sense.

“There was a brand new 100,000 square foot building being built right across the parking lot,” Sauder says. “And so when we were looking at new buildings, we said this would be good for a chunk of our business to move there. We’ve got a great building and a great workforce and a lot of opportunity for jobs and growth right there in the Fort Wayne area.”

Sauder feels the ready to assemble furniture market will stay strong even after the demand for desks returns to normal as more and more people buy furniture online that can be shipped quickly and efficiently.